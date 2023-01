Small 2.3-magnitude earthquake reported near Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Sherman Oaks area Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 4 p.m. about a mile northeast of the area and the temblor was reported to be about 1.9 miles deep. According to some residents, some shaking was felt in the area.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

WATCH | How to make your own earthquake kit