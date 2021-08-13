16-year-old suspect arrested after Shoe Palace employee fatally shot outside Fairfax store

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Shoe Palace employee in the Fairfax District, police said.The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the store, located at Melrose and North Genesee avenues.A 26-year-old man, identified by loved ones as Jayren Bradford, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The LAPD later confirmed he had died.The suspect fled the scene.LAPD said they arrested the suspect in the 8100 block of State Street in South Gate around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.Witnesses and investigators said the incident started with a dispute over a raffle the store was holding over a pair of sneakers. The employee who was shot was just arriving to work and saw a crowd arguing outside the store and tried to intervene.A witness said the employee appeared to be trying to de-escalate the situation and was backing away when he was shot.Video shot by an eyewitness shows the employee backing into the street away from several men, with several store employees also nearby. One of the men suddenly pulls a gun and fires once. The group then scatters in the other direction as bystanders seek cover.A sign in the store window indicated the raffle was for a pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in Black Multi Camo color scheme."Extensive video was recovered and a thorough investigation was completed," LAPD said. "Numerous tips came in from the community on this case and was pivotal in the quick arrest."