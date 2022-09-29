Gunman opens fire on Angeles National Forest contractors in mountain area above Azusa; 1 detained

A suspect was detained Thursday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on three Angeles National Forest contract workers in the mountain area above Azusa, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around noon near East Fork Road, just north of the San Gabriel Reservoir, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No one was reported struck by the gunfire, which prompted a massive law enforcement response from deputies on the ground and three sheriff's helicopters above the scene.

A search for the gunman ensued and Glendora Mountain Road was closed in the area as the investigation continued.

Shortly before 1 p.m., two deputies who had been lowered to the ground from one of the helicopters detained a suspect. Details about the person in custody were not immediately disclosed.