Woman injured through apartment wall in West Hollywood shooting dies

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman who was shot through her apartment wall in West Hollywood, triggering a nine-hour standoff and search for the suspect, has died.

The shooting occurred on April 7 when a man allegedly fired multiple shots inside the apartment complex on Santa Monica Boulevard where he lived, injuring the woman in an adjacent unit.

Deputies and a SWAT team were sent to the scene, and an hours-long standoff ensued before investigators determined that the suspect was gone. Amid the response was a sheriff's department helicopter that landed on La Brea Avenue, blocking traffic in the area.

The woman who was struck by the gunfire was hospitalized after the shooting but has since died. She has not been identified.

The suspected shooter, Joshua Findley, evaded authorities for several weeks before he was arrested earlier this month.

The 31-year-old was being held on a parole violation and various crimes including illegal possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff's department.

City News Service contributed to this report.