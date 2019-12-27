Shopping

Post-holiday deals: Clothes, tech on sale at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon

Christmas may be over, but the holiday deals aren't done!

Whether you're exchanging a gift or snagging something left off of your list, you can still save this season with these post-Christmas deals:

  • 50% off sale items at J. Crew
  • 60% off markdowns at the Gap
  • 40% to 60% off Macy's discounted fashion, handbags and jewelry
  • Save up to $500 on smart TVs at Best Buy. Some 55-inch smart TVs are selling for as low as $299! Also, Xbox One console bundles are up to $150 off.
  • Amazon is offering up to $20 off Apple AirPods, and Echo Dots are on sale for only $25.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingamazonmacy'sbest buyu.s. & worlddeals
    Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
    5 Freeway remains closed after major snowstorm
    Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
    Travel between Las Vegas to LA delayed due to 15 Fwy closure
    Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
    Colton police give drivers gift cards instead of tickets on Christmas
    ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
    Show More
    OC man, 98, shares passion for music with younger generations
    Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
    Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
    Car-theft suspect leads police on wild chase through LA
    Tornado touches down in Ventura, causes minor damage
    More TOP STORIES News