American Girl is introducing the world to its 2020 Girl of the Year--a 10-year-old athlete born with hearing loss.
Joss Kendrick, according to a statement from American Girl, loves surfing and competitive cheerleading. Joss's story is told over a two-book series where she learns about respecting others in her Huntington Beach, Calif., community.
Joss debuted on Good Morning America on Tuesday, surrounded by a group of young girls with hearing loss. Each of the girls got a Joss doll to take home.
The toy company says it is teaming up with 17-year-old surfer Caroline Marks, who plans to make history as a member of the first U.S. Women's Olympic surfing team.
"I'm so excited to be a part of the Joss launch and share her message that passion and hard work can really take a girl places-even to the Olympics," Marks wrote in a statement.
The Joss doll includes a removable hearing aid for her right ear. According to her story, Joss was born deaf in her left ear but can hear a little out of her right ear. American Girl said the company has previously offered hearing aids, a service-dog set, glasses and wheelchairs as accessories, but Joss is the first Girl of the Year to have hearing aids as part of her story.
American Girl said it is also donating $25,000 to the Hearing Loss Association of America in honor of Joss's debut.
American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News