Costco adding more self-serve checkout aisles in stores across Southern California

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Costco is planning to add more self-serve checkout aisles in stores across Southern California.The latest store to have them is in Tustin.The company says about 100 of its stores have self-checkout now. Costco plans to increase that number to 250 over the next several months.The change is a turnabout for the warehouse store chain as the company did away with self-checkout lines in 2013.