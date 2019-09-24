Shopping

Costco adding more self-serve checkout aisles in stores across Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Costco is planning to add more self-serve checkout aisles in stores across Southern California.

The latest store to have them is in Tustin.

The company says about 100 of its stores have self-checkout now. Costco plans to increase that number to 250 over the next several months.

The change is a turnabout for the warehouse store chain as the company did away with self-checkout lines in 2013.
