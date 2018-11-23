GIFT GUIDES
Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: Popular gift guide is larger than ever with 50 under $50
Tech gift guide 2018: This year's hottest gifts for gadget lovers
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
Ideas to do your holiday shopping while benefiting others
GIFTING TRENDS
Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas
Furby, Tickle Me Elmo and Hatchimals: The must-have holiday toys of yesteryear
MORE GIVING TIPS AND TRICKS
Here's how you can send your letter to Santa and help a good cause
BBB: Facebook 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam