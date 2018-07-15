LOS ANGELES (KABC) --For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15-percent discount on classroom supplies.
The coupon will be posted on Target's website, where the company announced it wanted to make life easier for teachers.
PSA for teachers: Get 15% off select classroom supplies thru 7.21. 🍎 ✏ Restrictions apply. Sign up at: https://t.co/zy5YIVz9Ro pic.twitter.com/k5ZJLuQTTt— Target (@Target) July 15, 2018
The discount, which runs today until Saturday, is good for select classroom supplies such pens, pencils, crayons and storage items.