Target offering teachers limited-time discount on classroom supplies

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15-percent discount on classroom supplies.

The coupon will be posted on Target's website, where the company announced it wanted to make life easier for teachers.

The discount, which runs today until Saturday, is good for select classroom supplies such pens, pencils, crayons and storage items.
shopping target shopping coupons teachers back to school school
