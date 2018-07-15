PSA for teachers: Get 15% off select classroom supplies thru 7.21. 🍎 ✏ Restrictions apply. Sign up at: https://t.co/zy5YIVz9Ro pic.twitter.com/k5ZJLuQTTt — Target (@Target) July 15, 2018

For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15-percent discount on classroom supplies.The coupon will be posted on Target's website, where the company announced it wanted to make life easier for teachers.The discount, which runs today until Saturday, is good for select classroom supplies such pens, pencils, crayons and storage items.