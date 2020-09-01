Target offering deals with car seat trade-in program this month

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon.
READ MORE: How to prep your vehicle for a new baby like a pro
Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.
Here's how it works:
- Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box outside the store.
- Log in to the Target App to scan the code on the box.
- Open your wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon.
- Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.
You can trade in starting Sunday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 26. According to Target, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.
Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.