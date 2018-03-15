TOYS R US

'Goodbye childhood': Toys 'R' Us announces closure, social media gets nostalgic

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Following the news, social media users expressed their dismay and reminisced. Some shared memories about working there or about buying toys there, but some talked about simply going there as a kid to be near all those toys. And still others talked about the catalog and the company's iconic theme song.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingchildrentoystoys r usu.s. & worldstore closingsocial media
TOYS R US
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Long Beach's Shoreline Village debuts new vendor carts
Line Friends opens new pop-up shop in Hollywood
JapanLa pop-up shop comes to Little Tokyo
Crocs introduces new high-heeled shoe line
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
More Shopping
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News