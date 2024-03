Vintage Toys 'R' Us pops up in Burbank for film shoot

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank residents recently saw a blast from the past pop up in the form of a vintage store.

A vintage Toys "R" Us sign was spotted at an old Kmart store on San Fernando Boulevard.

Locals posted about the sign on social media. Some were wondering if the iconic company, which closed the last of its stores in 2021, was making a comeback.

A worker at the location told Eyewitness News it's simply a bit of movie magic, and that it is part of a film set.