91-year-old Victorville woman fatally shot by deputies after pointing shotgun at them, authorities say

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 91-year-old Victorville woman who allegedly pointed a shotgun at San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies had died two days after being shot in the confrontation, authorities said Monday.The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported an attempted break-in in the 17800 block of Sunburst Road, in the community of Spring Valley Lake, according to a sheriff's news release."Deputies arrived and a woman, later identified as Betty Francois, came out the front door of the home armed with a shotgun," the statement said.Authorities said Francois pointed the firearm at the deputies after they commanded her to drop it, and "a deputy-involved shooting" then occurred.Francois was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where she died Monday morning, officials said.A relative said Francois was legally blind and deaf.Her nephew is apparently in federal prison for playing a role in the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff in Nevada.