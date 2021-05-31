Show your pride with the ABC7 Pride Collection and support AIDS Walk LA

Sales from the collection will help raise funds for AIDS Walk Los Angeles.
Walk in style all year long with our ABC7 Pride Collection at abc7.com/shop.
"I wanted to create something that celebrated Pride's powerful impact of tolerance, inclusion and acceptance. And the inspiration that is built within the fabric of our culture and our society." said SoCal muralist Mike Habs.
"It will always be joy," said SoCal muralist Ricky Sencion. He's describing what he wants people to feel when they see his designs.
Local muralist Marisabel Bazan is a Panamanian artist living and working in Los Angeles. Bazan stated, "I want to raise people's consciousness, not change it, but raise it to another level."
Click here to check out all the designs in the ABC7 Pride Collection.
