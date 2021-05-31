Sales from the collection will help raise funds for AIDS Walk Los Angeles.

Show your pride with the ABC7 Pride Collection and support AIDS Walk LA

Local artist celebrates Pride's powerful impact with his design.

Walk in style all year long with our ABC7 Pride Collection at abc7.com/shop.

Sales from the ABC7 Pride Collection will help raise funds for AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY MIKE HABS

"I wanted to create something that celebrated Pride's powerful impact of tolerance, inclusion and acceptance. And the inspiration that is built within the fabric of our culture and our society." said SoCal muralist Mike Habs.

Snow Commerce Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Mike Habs $24.95 Shop Now

EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY RICKY SENCION

Local muralist Ricky Sencion hopes to spread love and joy with his Pride Month design

"It will always be joy," said SoCal muralist Ricky Sencion. He's describing what he wants people to feel when they see his designs.

Snow Commerce Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Ricky Sencion $24.95 Shop Now

EXCLUSIVE PRIDE-THEMED T-SHIRT DESIGNED BY MARISABEL BAZAN

Local artist Marisabel Bazan hopes to bring joy with her love-themed t-shirts.

Local muralist Marisabel Bazan is a Panamanian artist living and working in Los Angeles. Bazan stated, "I want to raise people's consciousness, not change it, but raise it to another level."

Snow Commerce Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Marisabel Bazan $24.95 Shop Now

Sales of ABC7 Pride-logoed merchandise help support AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

ABC7 will donate its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of the items featured at our apparel shop to support various charities and non-profit organizations in our five-county viewing area.