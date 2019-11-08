SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley neighborhood was evacuated after a man and woman were found dead inside a home along with a bomb threat scrawled on the wall.
A SWAT team and bomb squad were called.
Officials say the call began as a welfare check request around 7 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a woman's body inside covered in blood on the bottom floor of the split-level home. A man and a dog who both sustained gunshot wounds were found dead upstairs, according to police.
There was also writing on the wall that indicated a bomb was inside the home. However, police say a bomb was not found.
The neighborhood around the 500 block of Fairfield Road was evacuated for several hours, but evacuation orders were later lifted. The Simi Valley Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of North Wood Ranch Parkway and Lake Park Drive.
"Pretty involved in terms of there is a lot of blood at the scene, but we don't have any further information beyond that," said Commander Steve Shorts with Simi Valley police.
The gruesome discovery sent shock waves through the normally quiet community.
"It's really scary, especially in this neighborhood," Jenna Clark said. "Wood Ranch is like, nothing ever happens here."
Three people live at the home, but it was not immediately known how they are connected to each other. Police said they did not initially see any evidence of an explosive device.
Simi Valley bomb threat: 2 bodies, dead dog and threat found at home prompts neighborhood evacuation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News