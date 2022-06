LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A plane headed to Singapore apparently experienced some sort of technical glitch after it reportedly sent out a false hijacking alarm.Singapore Airlines fight SQ37 departed from the Los Angeles International Airport just before midnight Saturday.Shortly after, it transmitted a code indicating a possible hostile takeover of the aircraft.Singapore Airlines said it's been in contact with the pilots aboard SQ37.The airline company said the pilots have confirmed that there is no emergency on board.The flight is scheduled to arrive in Singapore Sunday morning.