Woman becomes trapped in 25-foot sinkhole in Fontana; firefighters launch rescue operation

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman became trapped in a 25-foot-deep sinkhole in Fontana on Thursday morning, prompting an urgent response from firefighters and an urban search-and-rescue team.

The incident was reported just outside a mobile home in the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department said the woman was "awake and talking."

How she ended inside the sinkhole was not immediately clear.

Photos released by the Fire Department showed firefighters and search-and-rescue team members lowering cables into the hole. The woman was not visible in the photos.

