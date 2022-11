Six Flags Magic Mountain closed Monday as storm brings rain to Southern California

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia will be closed Monday as a storm dumps rain across Southern California.

The park made the announcement in a tweet around 9:30 a.m., which also stated that tickets for Nov. 7 would be valid on any other day of regular operation through the end of 2022.

It's unclear if the wet weather expected Tuesday would prompt the closure to be extended.

