LA's Sixth Street bridge shut down due to crash, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department told Eyewitness News both sides of the bridge closed due to the collision.
Details surrounding the crash weren't immediately released and no injuries were reported.
Police said the bridge, which has been being used in more ways than it was intended for since it's opening, was filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic Friday evening.
Recently, video captured a barber giving somebody a haircut in the middle of the bridge between lanes of oncoming traffic in both directions.
Since the opening of the bridge, it has been marred by several street takeovers and other dangerous vehicle stunts.
Some people have even been seen climbing the arches that line the bridge, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to step up patrols.
It's unclear how long the bridge will remain closed.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.