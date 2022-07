LA's Sixth Street bridge shut down due to crash, police say

EMBED >More News Videos Los Angeles' Sixth Street bridge has only been open for a week, but police say there have already been street takeovers and stunts at the spot.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street bridge shut down late Friday night due to a crash investigation as the city's newest landmark was filled with drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists ahead of a busy weekend.The Los Angeles Police Department told Eyewitness News both sides of the bridge closed due to the collision.Details surrounding the crash weren't immediately released and no injuries were reported.Police said the bridge, which has been being used in more ways than it was intended for since it's opening, was filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic Friday evening.Recently, video captured a barber giving somebody a haircut in the middle of the bridge between lanes of oncoming traffic in both directions.Since the opening of the bridge, it has been marred by several street takeovers and other dangerous vehicle stunts.Some people have even been seen climbing the arches that line the bridge, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to step up patrols.It's unclear how long the bridge will remain closed.This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.