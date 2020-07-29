Skirmishes break out at Whittier rally to support police as counter-demonstrators show up

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Rival groups of demonstrators led to some tense moments in Whitter Tuesday night.
The event began as a pro-police rally, but a counter-demonstration group turned up as well.
There were some minor skirmishes and police took at least a few people into custody.
But the event was otherwise largely peaceful with a number of cars driving by with pro-police messages.
