Food & Drink

New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat

EMBED <>More Videos

New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat

A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

The lawsuit alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, which is unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, the candy maker, Mars, said it was planning on getting rid of the chemical compound from its products. The lawsuit claims it is still being used.

A Mars spokesperson says the company does not comment on pending litigation, but its use of Titanium Dioxide complies with FDA regulations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodlawsuitcandy
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death in OC, police say
At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland
7-Eleven shootings: 2 suspects arrested in string of SoCal robberies
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Sinkhole nearly swallows truck in Valencia
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
Pilot in custody after allegedly flying intoxicated
Show More
Here's why Tide Pods look like candy
Gas prices fall in Los Angeles County, OC for 32nd consecutive day
US orders 5 million monkeypox vaccine doses as cases expected to rise
Beverly Hills mayor's mental-wellness series with Holocaust survivor
Long Beach reports city's first presumptive case of monkeypox
More TOP STORIES News