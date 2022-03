EMBED >More News Videos Twenty-two veterans die every day by suicide related to PTSD. Veteran Armando Ulloa, who served in Iraq to protect our country, wants to change that.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hoping to break a world record in Riverside County, 100 men and women in their 60s and 70s will skydive next month all at the same time.They're hoping to break the world record for the most skydivers over 60 years old.To do this, all skydivers will have to connect in a giant snowflake-like formation before pulling their parachute.The current record was set in 2018 when 75 people connected in Illinois.