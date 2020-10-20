Delta passenger slaps flight attendant on plane in incident captured on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6376262" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A disturbing scene was caught on video on board an American Airlines plane on Monday.

MIAMI (KABC) -- An airline passenger slapped a flight attendant during boarding in an incident that was captured on video.The confrontation began with a pair of passengers refusing to buckle their seat belts and put on their facemasks on a Delta flight set to take off from Miami for Atlanta.Witnesses said the flight attendant had already told the passenger to deplane for refusing to follow crew instructions, when the female passenger suddenly slapped the flight attendant across the face.A number of other passengers recorded the incident on their cellphones.Security officers were called to deal with the assault and remove the two passengers, and the flight ended up being delayed more than four hours.