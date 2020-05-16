LA launches program to 'restrict' traffic on some streets to give Angelenos more room for recreation

The Slow Streets program is intended to allow for physical distancing and avoid overcrowding as Angelenos exercise and take walks around their neighborhood.
"This is an exciting moment for us to have a little bit more space in our neighborhoods to do what we're already doing: walking, taking a young baby out in the stroller, skating, biking," he said.
The streets will not be closed and local parking and emergency evacuation routes will remain in place under the program, Garcetti said. Signs will be temporarily be deployed in those areas.
Angelenos can apply to bring Slow Streets to their neighborhood at: https://t.co/IFN1XgsjCy pic.twitter.com/rEEzX9yshV— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 16, 2020
The program has already been implemented in the Sawtelle and Del Rey, covering about seven miles in the West L.A. neighborhoods. The Slow Street restrictions will be limited to no more than 25 city blocks on residential streets only.
Angelenos can apply to bring the program to their neighborhood.