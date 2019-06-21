Small plane crash-lands on Buena Park street, 2 walk away uninjured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5356271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a small plane crash-landing on an Orange County street.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot and his student pilot walked away uninjured after a single-engine plane made a hard landing on the street near Fullerton Municipal Airport.The plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Commonwealth Avenue near Dale Street in Buena Park around 5:15 p.m shortly after taking off from the airport in Fullerton.Surveillance video shows the small plane coming down just behind a car on the street.Two people on board, a pilot and his student, were practicing take offs and landings.Shortly after taking off, the plane had some engine trouble, forcing the pilot to bring the aircraft down on the roadway. Both were able to escape serious injury."We had a slow climb, so at that point, I took over from my student and started climbing out, and the engine gradually lost power, and we decided to go land on Commonwealth," said the pilot, Benjamin Jacob Denis.The aircraft suffered minor damage and was leaking some fuel. The plane was able to miss cars and pedestrians during a busy afternoon commute."...Proper training kept us alive, so I'm glad to be here, safe on the ground," Denis said.Crews were on the scene to clean up the spill. The Federal Aviation Administration as well as the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what caused the crash landing.