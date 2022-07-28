Video: Man smashes jewelry case in Glendale store, runs off with merchandise

Surveillance video shows a man using a hammer to smash open a display case at a Glendale jewelry store and run off with merchandise.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Glendale police have released surveillance video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store earlier this month in the hope of of generating some leads to help find the robber and a possible accomplice.

It happened on the afternoon of July 8 in the 200 block of North Brand Boulevard.

A man entered the store with a box of earrings, offering to sell them, then pulled out a hammer, smashed the display case and stole several pieces of jewelry.

Police think a woman who had been in the store a short time earlier may also be involved.