Snoop Dogg postpones Hollywood Bowl concerts in support of writers' strike

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid the ongoing strike by members of the Writers Guild of America, rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are postponing their concerts that were originally scheduled for this month at the Hollywood Bowl.

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram Friday, saying he and Dr. Dre are in solidarity with the writers.

The hip-hop icons have pushed the live shows, marking the 30th anniversary of the release of the album "The Chronic," to October 20 and 21. The shows had previously been set for June 27 and 28.

Snoop Dogg has been vocal on the subject. He recently spoke out against record labels and studios, claiming they don't pay artists their fair share.