SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.

It wasn't a heavy accumulation but it was enough for a beach city that hasn't seen those types of conditions since around 2015.

Drew Balmer says it was a welcome sight as he was heading up to the mountains with his snowboard.

"On the way up here I stopped to get gas at a gas staton and there was snow all around," Balmer said. "It started to rain after that so it started to melt. But there were patches all over the place. I'd never seen anything like it."