Snow Valley Mountain Resort acquired by parent company of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Big Bear Mountain Resort just got a littler bigger.

As of Friday, Snow Valley Mountain Resort has become a part of the Big Bear Mountain Resort operational footprint.

Alterra Mountain Company has acquired Snow Valley. The company's properties include Bear Mountain and Snow Summitt in Big Bear Lake.

Officials say this creates a three-mountain experience for visitors.

"Snow Valley Mountain Resort has been a treasured destination since 1924 and together we will continue its incredible legacy," Kevin Somes, the resort's vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "By becoming a member of the Alterra Mountain Company family of destinations, Snow Valley will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences to ski and snow enthusiasts in Southern California and beyond."

And starting Feb. 20, Big Bear pass holders will be able to use their pass at Snow Valley.