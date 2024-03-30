Mammoth Mountain surpasses 300 inches of snowfall for season

The resort announced it will remain open for skiing and riding through at least Memorial Day.

Mammoth Mountain officials said about 13 inches of fresh snow fell overnight with light snow showers continuing throughout Saturday.

Mammoth Mountain officials said about 13 inches of fresh snow fell overnight with light snow showers continuing throughout Saturday.

Mammoth Mountain officials said about 13 inches of fresh snow fell overnight with light snow showers continuing throughout Saturday.

Mammoth Mountain officials said about 13 inches of fresh snow fell overnight with light snow showers continuing throughout Saturday.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Skiers and snowboarders in California are truly in for a treat.

According to officials, Mammoth Mountain has surpassed a major snowfall milestone, saying more than 300 inches of snow has fallen this season.

They said about 13 inches of fresh snow fell overnight with light snow showers continuing throughout Saturday. The resort announced it will remain open for skiing and riding through at least Memorial Day.

Spring storm in SoCal

Heavy rain fell across Southern California on Saturday morning, giving way to scattered showers across the region that are expected to continue on and off through Monday. Forecasters said minor urban flooding was possible in many parts of Los Angeles County.

The storm will be accompanied by gusty winds and the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, with the best chances on Sunday.

"These thunderstorms on Sunday could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and possibly even a small tornado or waterspout," the National Weather Service said.

Caltrans said the 5 Freeway was open through the Grapevine, but drivers should expect high winds, rain, possible snow and California Highway Patrol escorts.

Forecasters said one to two feet of snow could fall at elevations above 6,000 feet, "with even higher amounts at the highest peaks."

"Snow levels should remain above the Grapevine but there is a 10 percent chance of a snow burst under a thunderstorm," according to the Weather Service. "Wind gusts from 60 to 65 mph will pummel the mountains as well but they will diminish Saturday afternoon."

A winter storm warning will be in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors, with forecasters warning that "travel could be very difficult to impossible."

Cooler temperatures were also in the forecast for Easter weekend, with most areas not getting out of the 50s.

Temperatures were expected to warm slightly by Monday, as much as 10 degrees in some areas, "but maximum temperatures will still end up 4 to 8 degrees below normal."

City News Service contributed to this report.