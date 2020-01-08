Weather

What is a snow squall? What to know about the weather phenomenon that can 'make roads a sheet of ice in minutes'

The polar vortex isn't the only weather phenomenon that has people talking this morning. "Snow squalls" are popping up in the Northeast and elsewhere.



So what are they? Often referred to as a whiteout, a "snow squall" is a sudden, moderately heavy snowfall that blows snow and strong surface winds, suddenly reducing visibility, AccuWeather explains.

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.

Snow squalls actually have similarities to the types of thunderstorms you usually see in the summer, AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained.

"A snow squall is similar to a summertime thunderstorm in that it can have heavy bouts of precipitation in a short period of time and strong, gusty winds," he said, "except instead of getting rain, you're getting snow. And when you get heavy snow and wind, you could reduce visibility and make roads a sheet of ice in minutes."

MORE WINTER WEATHER STORIES

Here are the things that define a blizzard

What is a polar vortex?

Driving on black ice: Tips to avoid the hidden road dangers

How to safely drive in snow
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnow stormsnowtrendingwatercooleru.s. & worldaccuweathersnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News