LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, several Southern California cities are once again issuing curfews for its residents.
All of L.A. County was under a rare sweeping curfew Sunday, though it has since expired and it's unclear if it will be extended.
Meanwhile, a handful of other cities have taken it upon themselves to enact their own. The following are details issued by each city.
Beverly Hills
The city extended both of its curfew after looters targeted the city over the weekend.
The first curfew, which applies to the city's business district, will take effect starting Monday 1 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The second is a citywide curfew and will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. the next morning.
Santa Monica
Residents in Santa Monica will be subject to two curfews, one day after extensive looting was seen just blocks away from a large, mostly peaceful gathering of protesters. A curfew for the business districts of the city will go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and another citywide curfew will begin at 4 p.m.
People are being asked to stay in their homes until 9 a.m. Monday as the city and local businesses owners continue to access damage from weekend protests and begin the process of cleaning up.
Long Beach
While there are currently no planned demonstrations, the city is expected to issue a curfew some time on Monday. Details were expected to be announced later in the day.
Long Beach on Sunday also saw looting, including a store called Outfitters, where several looters were seen crawling out of a glass window that has been smashed.
These SoCal cities have issued Monday curfews after a weekend of chaotic protests
After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, Los Angeles County declared a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday.
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News