South Gate family loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in just a matter of weeks

A South Gate family ripped apart by COVID-19 is sharing their heartache after losing three loved ones to the virus in a matter of weeks.
"We've lost our three patriarchs, the oldest men, who had given us so much love," said an emotional Ana Carrillo as her family reels from the loss of an entire generation.
Jose Carrillo, 70, was the first to test positive for the coronavirus. He was the caregiver for his 95-year-old father, Damian, who also tested positive.
Then Damian's brother, 87-year-old Juan Carrillo, was also diagnosed. Soon after that, they all had to be hospitalized.
"They got complications to other parts of their bodies, which caused my uncle to be the first one to pass away on Nov. 19. My father passed away on November 22," Ana said.
She remembers how the staff at Presbyterian Inter Community Hospital in Whittier were with them on Zoom as they said goodbye to their loved ones.
"I remember Tracy and I remember Sarah, who took the hand of of my dad while I begged her to please hold his hand while he left and she prayed with me and said 'I know what you guys are going through'," she added.
The family decided to have the funeral services together because Juan and Damian were extremely close.
Then the family received more bad news: Ana's brother, Jose, died over the weekend. Ana wanted to speak out to other families, asking them to be very careful during the holidays.
"Stay home, don't go out. Save your lives and save the lives of others," she said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page as they now prepare for a third funeral. They hope their story brings awareness to the horror of this pandemic.
