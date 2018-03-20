SoCal man sentenced in Long Beach baby's 2015 murder, kidnap

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An Oceanside man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 3-week-old baby three years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Anthony Ray McCall was sentenced Monday to five life sentences as well as 141 years and eight months in prison.

Earlier this month, he was found guilty of one count each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping and four counts of attempted murder.

It's all over the kidnapping and death of Eliza de la Cruz in Long beach back in January 2015. Her body was discovered the next day in a trash bin in San Diego County.

Long Beach police respond to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of West 51st Street (left). Three-week-old Eliza Delacruz is seen in an undated photo (right).



He also attempted to kill the infant's mother, father and uncle, officials said.

On Feb. 6, 2015, McCall tried to kill a 23-year-old woman and kidnap her 4-month-old baby boy in an El Segundo hotel.

Giseleangelique Rene D'Milian pleaded no contest in January to one count of first-degree murder in Eliza's death and two counts of attempted murder for trying to kill the infant's father and uncle. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

D'Milian orchestrated the plot to kidnap two babies after telling her boyfriend she was pregnant with twins even though she wasn't.

Todd Damon Boudreaux was also sentenced Monday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of accessory after the fact in October 2016.
