SoCal ski resorts see busy weekend after winter storm drops fresh powder

At resorts like Mountain High in the San Gabriel Mountains, tickets were selling fast.
By sunrise the parking lot began filling up and a line was already forming at the ticket booth prior to opening.
Many wanted to get a jump start before the traffic and crowds arrived.
"The traffic is a nightmare, getting up this hill is a nightmare," said Steve Estrada of Norco. "But just come up, have a good day. Hit a few runs and go home."
Ski resorts in Big Bear and Snow Valley also got a big helping of new snow, following a winter storm that hit SoCal last week, bringing rain and hail to lower-lying areas and fresh powder to the mountains.
That had skiers and boarders flocking to the area.
Scott McBride chose Mountain High because he says it's one of the few resorts that let him use his ski bike.
That is why he was out again Sunday hoping to get in a few runs before it got too busy.
"The lift lines yesterday, in the morning they were 5-10 minutes," he said. "By the afternoon they were 45 minutes."
If you're planning a trip to the mountains be sure to check if chains are required. And if you're coming to the popular Mountain High resort, they advise you to book your reservation online.