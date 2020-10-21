SoCal Strong

Virtual art helps heal trauma survivors through creativity

Artists for Trauma boosts wellness through virtual painting lessons amid COVID-19 crisis
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Helping heal through the power of art - that's how non-profit Artists for Trauma is set to continue uninterrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to physical distancing guidelines, AFT has adapted and transitioned online by hosting virtual healing programs to help boost wellbeing to trauma survivors.

"We want to be an advocate for inclusivity," said Laura Sharpe, board president and CEO of Artists for Trauma. "Through mindfulness, you can adapt any healing through art platform in such a way that we hope people will have fun and find accessibility and success."

Organizers with Artists for Trauma sent out art kits and put together a virtual watercolor workshop for participants not just in Southern California, but also from across the U.S.

"I think that there is a beauty in virtual teaching," said artist Zinnia Moreno. "You're no longer confined to who's able to get make it into this physical room. You can be anywhere in the world, and meet new people and find new ways to connect."

Moreno is one of many collaborating artists helping AFT paint wellness and recovery through the stroke of brush.

"Art has really has so many different benefits, just from, kind of like expressing yourself and really trying new things," said Moreno. "There's a lot of different skills and personal growth that you can get out of art."

To learn more about Artist for Trama's visual workshops or other projects, just head to their website or follow any of their social media.

