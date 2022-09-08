Woman shares creative creations on YouTube channel to help others with disabilities

Zebreda Dunham has never let physical challenges stop her... and her resilience is inspiring others. From playing power soccer in her wheelchair to sharing her creative creations on her YouTube channel to help others with disabilities, the 44 year old says the word "can't" is not in her vocabulary.

"I pretty much was determined to figure out a way to do whatever I needed to have done," said Dunham. "I don't really see it as being labeled as having a disability. I feel normal."

A self-described "MacGyver," Dunham is well known for her work creating and adapting a wide range of tools. Her apartment is packed with toolboxes and supplies of every kind.

"Anything in these boxes can help me create a masterpiece," said Dunham.

The Pasadena city council recently honored the 44 year old for her work to help others facing similar challenges. From a light switch helper to a spoon pulley to help her eat, Dunham is always thinking of ways to make life a little easier. Her message... never give up.

"If you are a person with a disability and you need something think outside the box or talk about it," said Dunham. "Somebody else might have an idea that might help you with it."