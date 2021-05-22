mega millions

$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania

By Travis Caldwell, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold

A winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $515 million was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions announced in a statement following Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball.

The jackpot won in Pennsylvania is the highest amount won in the state since it became a Mega Millions participant in 2010.

The amount was the ninth-largest in Mega Millions history and the largest the game has ever awarded in the month of May, according to the statement.

In January, a winning ticket worth more than $1 billion sold in Michigan.

Across the country, 53 tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to each win at least $10,000, Mega Millions said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniajackpotmega millionslottery
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots among largest in US history
$1.2 million lottery ticket sold in IE
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots a combined $1.3B
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
What the new CDC mask guidance means for kids under 12
Beverly Hills man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
Microfarms may be the food-growing solution to feeding SoCal's food deserts
SoCal Goodwill stores asking people to stop donating trash
Show More
Teen football player who provided care to family honored by LA Rams
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake
'915: Hunting Hispanics' film delves into El Paso Walmart shooting
San Manuel casino has 800 jobs up for grabs
Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House
More TOP STORIES News