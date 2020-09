Unemployment claims paused for 2 weeks as report reveals 600K awaiting benefits in EDD backlog

EMBED >More News Videos Six months after the pandemic threw millions out of work, the EDD still can't deliver benefits to thousands -- but it is paying scammers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California will not accept new unemployment claims for the next two weeks as the state works to prevent fraud and reduce a backlog as millions remain out of work statewide during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said late Saturday. The decision came as Gov. Gavin Newsom released his highly anticipated task force report on why EDD delayed benefits for millions of jobless Californians during the pandemic. The task force found that 600,000 workers still have not received benefits they applied for at least three weeks ago. Another 1 million workers who started getting benefits were cut off from those payments for various reasons, and are still waiting for EDD to resolve issues and restore their benefits.The report found the biggest roadblock to benefits stems from the EDD's efforts to stop scammers from collecting benefits by filing fraudulent claims. The EDD has been requiring identity verification for possibly millions of applicants in the effort to weed out fraud.However, the verification system is deemed outdated and slow, and prevents legitimate workers from getting benefits due to them..The agency currently mails paper notices to anyone whose case may be flagged for even a small mistake on their forms. . Each applicant must then mail back or fax a response along with required documents to prove their identity.That requires someone at EDD to open the mail and manually review each case, a process that has been frustratingly slow and often a dead end for unemployed workers. Many have reported they mailed in the required forms and never heard back from EDD. Hundreds came to ABC7 7 On Your Side to resolve cases that languished for months at the EDD.Under a new system directed by the task force, the EDD will begin using an online tool to automatically verify the identities of new applicants rather than relying on the old manual identification review.In the long term, the report recommends an overhaul of technologies to make the online application system a smoother, more user friendly experience. The EDD will also move their most experienced staffers off the phone lines so they can work on more complex cases for Californians who have waited more than three weeks for benefits.The EDD is also putting new applicants in a two-week waiting period so their applications can be processed under the new automated ID verification system.The department will also report weekly on the current backlog of cases and provide an estimate of the time it will take to clear it up.The goal is to have no backup of claims by January.The Employment Development Department has been hampered throughout the pandemic by outdated technology at a time when California is seeing an unprecedented wave of unemployment claims. While the department estimates that about 2.1 million residents were out of work statewide last month, California's unemployment rate fell to 11.4% in August, down from 13.5% in July.Anyone who files new claims between ow and Oct. 5 will be directed to a temporary web portal to fill out required information, which won't be processed until the new automated ID verification system is put in place. That is expected to weed out fraud from the start, and speed up the claims process for new applicants. It does not address how it could help those with old claims still awaiting review by EDD, their benefits stalled."New claimants should not see a delay in benefit payments, and in fact many of them will actually get their payments faster as they avoid the older time-intensive ID Verification process," Employment Development Department Director Sharon Hilliard wrote in a letter dated Friday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.Hilliard's actions, including the two-week pause on new claims, stem from recommendations made by an unemployment "strike team" that was appointed by Newsom in July. The governor wanted the team to address the current unemployment issues from the pandemic, as well as consider long-term solutions to get the department better suited for future economic downturns.