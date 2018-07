Events submitted to our community calendar are automatically considered to be featured here in our 7-Day Planner. Submit your event here STEM FairSTEMup4Youth3:00pm - 3:45pmSouth Pasadena Public LibraryLibrary Community Room1100 Oxley Street, Pasadena, CA 91030(714) 815-2300"The Wizard of Oz"First United Methodist Church7:30pmFirst United Methodist Church500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena 91101(626) 796-0157Fight Cancer FestivalAmerican Cancer Society10:00am - 7:00pmSanta Monica College1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 346-8968Family Sandcastle DayCabrillo Marine Aquarium11:00am - 3:00pmCabrillo Marine Aquarium3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro, CA 90731(310) 548-75623rd Annual Community FestivalPUENTE Learning Center1:00pm - 8:00pmPUENTE Learning Center501 S. Boyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033(323) 780-8900Obon FestivalWest Los Angeles Buddhist Temple4:00pmWest Los Angeles Buddhist Temple2003 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 477-72742nd Annual Orange County Tap FestivalReverb Production Company9:00amImpact Dance Center5370 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720(714) 869-8391"Mutt House"Mutt House, LLCWednesdays - 8:00pmThursdays - 8:30pmFridays - 8:00pmSaturdays - 2:00pm & 8:00pmSundays - 1:00pm & 6:30pmKirk Douglas Theatre9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232(213) 628-2772"First Americans: Tribal Art from North America"Bowers Museum10:00am - 4:00pmBowers Museum2002 N. Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3677Sizzling Summer NightsAutry Museum of the American West5:30pm - 9:00pmAutry Museum in Griffith Park4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 667-2000"Screwball Comedy"Theatre 40Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays - 8:00pmSundays - 2:00pmReuben Cordova Theatre, Beverly Hills High School241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 364-0535Summer Music SeriesThe PointEvery Wednesday6:30pm - 8:30pmThe Point850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo, CA 90245(310) 414-5280Free Concerts on the PierMiller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach & Redondo Pier AssociationEvery Thursday & Saturday6:00pm - 8:00pmRedondo Beach Pier100 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo Beach, CA 90277events@redondopier.comLate Night Fridays at the Tar PitsLa Brea Tar Pits & Museum5:00pm - 8:00pmLa Brea Tar Pits & Museum5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036(213) 763-3499"A Midsummer Night's Dream"Will Geer's Theatricum BotanicumSundays in June & July (except for July 15 & 29) - 4:00pmThursdays in August (except for the 30th) - 8:00pmMonday, September 3 (Labor Day) - 6:00pmWill Geer's Theatricum Botanicum1419 North Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290(310) 455-3723"Side by Side by Sondheim"Odyssey Theatre EnsembleWednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays - 8:00pmSundays - 2:00pmOdyssey Theatre2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 477-2055, Ext. 2"The Crucible"Will Geer's Theatricum BotanicumSaturdays & Sundays (most) - 8:00pmJune 30, August 5 & 19, September 9 & 15 - 4:00pmWill Geer's Theatricum Botanicum1419 North Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290(310) 455-3723"La Raza Exhibiton"Autry Museum of the American WestTuesday - Friday - 10:00am - 4:00pmSaturday & Sunday - 10:00am - 5:00pmAutry Museum of the American West4700 Western Heritage WayGriffith Park, Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 667-2000