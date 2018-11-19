WOOLSEY FIRE

7-year-old holds toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire in Thousand Oaks

A wish came true in Thousand Oaks for a seven-year-old girl whose family lost their Agoura Hills home in the Woolsey Fire.

Sophia Novotny was worried about losing her toys and worried more about other kids who also lost their toys in the fire.

The second-grader came up with Sophia's Wishes, a toy drive to help replace toys lost in the fire.

The toy drive was held Sunday, and the toys will be given to those impacted by the fires.



Sophia said she's very grateful for the generous donations.

"Thank you for making my wish come true," Sophia said.

A local business, RadNet, heard of the idea and wanted to help host the toy drive. Santa Claus even made a quick stop as well.
