WOOLSEY FIRE

7-year-old holding toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire

Many families have been affected by the Woolsey Fire, but a local second-grader is using her own tragedy to help others.

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Seven-year-old Sophia Novotny and her family are among those who lost everything in the massive brush fire that destroyed homes in areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

While she was devastated by the loss, she was more concerned with her friends who also lost their homes. That sparked the idea for Sophia's Wishes, a toy drive to help replace toys lost in the fire.

"Very quickly she realized that our things were gone, so the day that we lost the house, she said...'Let's get some toys for the other kids who lost their house,'" recalled Sophia's mom, April Novatny.



"I just want to help other kids 'cause I know how it feels to lost your things," Sophia shared.

The Sophia's Wishes toy drive will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RadNet, located at 415 Rolling Oaks Drive in Thousand Oaks.

Spark of Love will be there, and any child who lost toys in the fire will be given new ones on site.
