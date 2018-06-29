SOCIETY

8-person kidney exchange patients meet in Loma Linda

EMBED </>More Videos

All of the participants involved in an eight-person kidney exchange reunited at the University Transplant Institute in Loma Linda on Friday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
It was an emotional reunion at the University Transplant Institute in Loma Linda Friday as all of the participants involved in an eight-person kidney exchange were in the same room for the first time since their successful surgeries.

The living donation chain began with Deputy Tracey Newton of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Newton gave her kidney even though she didn't personally know anyone who needed the vital organ.

"Once you donate, your heart is kind of like The Grinch ... it expands a little more because you're like 'Wow, what more can I do?'" Newton said.

Her donation inspired three others to do the same. The eight people affected in the end were able to exchange flowers with each other during the reunion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykidney transplantreunionriverside county sheriff's departmentfeel goodLoma LindaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News