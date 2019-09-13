birth

Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, TN - -- A baby born in Germantown, Tennessee, entered the world this past Wednesday, Sept. 11. But her birth carries a special significance on a day known for tragedy.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at 9:11 p.m. Her weight? 9 pounds, 11 ounces. She's already garnering lots of attention for the three links to 9/11.

Her parents, Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown, were thrilled to find joy on a usually somber day.
The parents said their doctor told them "Oh my God! This is 9-11, 9-11, 9-11 baby."

"I've never seen it in 38 years," patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. "It just makes her a even more special little girl that she already is."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseebirth
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
US fertility rate falls to record low
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash shuts down lanes on NB 5 Fwy. in Anaheim
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Wildlife experts concerned over SoCal's mountain lion population
LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023
Las Vegas nail salon offering CBD-infused pedicures
Senior dog possibly burned by chemicals found in Van Nuys area
Show More
California could require parents' OK for social media access
Riverside girl, 2, meets heroes who saved her after near-drowning
Report: SoCal homes at increased risk of wildfire damage
Riverside pastor and founder of suicide outreach takes own life
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
More TOP STORIES News