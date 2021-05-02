Activists, union members rally in Los Angeles for May Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Union members, immigrant-rights advocates and community activists took to the streets of Los Angeles Saturday in recognition of May Day, where people around the world protest and march for the rights of workers and protection from exploitation.Locally, members of the Los Angeles May Day Coalition held a "socially distanced march" and car caravan beginning at Los Angeles State Historic Park. That march was also in support of the U.S. Citizenship Act, along with Sen. Alex Padilla's Citizenship for Essential Workers Act.Marchers say they're calling on President Joe Biden to offer a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., legislation that offers the dignity of work no matter the job and action against racial violence and police brutality."We're here united with the immigrant workers and we're here with the community," said Xochitl Covarrubias, with the L.A. County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. "We're a diverse community and we're here to stay, and continue to send a strong message for justice, dignity and respect for all."The march ended at City Hall.The crowd also demanded labor protections, especially for front-line workers such as grocery and farm workers.