Alondra Golf Course has high potential to be repurposed as park, report says

LAWNDALE, Calif. --
The Alondra Golf Course could be hitting a hazard. A Los Angeles County report says Alondra has a high potential to be repurposed as a park.


The report also identified four other county-run courses.

A decline in usage and revenue were the main reasons, as was the lack of park space in North Torrance and Lawndale where the course sits. A 2016 Los Angeles County Parks assessment say the area has a very high need for additional park space.

The number of rounds of golf at Alondra has dropped by 24 percent and net revenues have been cut in half in the last decade. Those numbers are consistent with the national average.

More than 800 golf courses nationwide have closed in the last decade.

There are two courses that make up Alondra's 214 acres.
