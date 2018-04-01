SOCIETY

April Fools: From chocolate Whoppers to lickable phones, companies had fun on April 1

A lickable phone that reads tongue bumps was just one of many mock products announced for April Fools' Day. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Don't really lick that phone.

Pindrop, a communication security company, is touting a new service that goes way beyond fingerprint or facial recognition: Lickable phones.

The devices analyze tiny bumps on the tongue to .... well, of course, this is just an April Fools' Day joke.

Pindrop is one of many companies to get in the spirit with mock product announcements.

There's the chocolate Whopper from Burger King.

And there's aromatic oils from Auntie Anne's for those who want to smell like a pretzel.

To see a roundup of April Fools' product ideas, watch the video above.
