Rally held in Beverly Hills calling for end to recent hate crimes against Jewish people

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- In Beverly Hills, hundreds of people rallied Sunday to condemn the recent hate-crime attacks on Jewish people amid tensions between Israel and Hamas.

The massive crowd gathered as cars lined Santa Monica Boulevard near Beverly Gardens Park for the demonstration dubbed United Against Antisemitism.

It was a call to end the deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and the attacks spilling over into the streets of Los Angeles.

Those who gathered called for an end to the hate, saying all sides need to respect each other's differences. The diverse crowd includes people from many different races and religions.

Beverly Grove hate crime investigation: Man arrested days after attack outside restaurant, LAPD says
A Banning man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on diners by an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters outside a Beverly Grove restaurant, police said.



"Here to support our people, but the whole idea is to support unity between everybody," said Guy Husany. "We're not only for Israelis, we're for every nation that we have around. We have people that are non-Jewish here, that are Christians, African Americans, Hispanics. We're very glad to have everybody here. We're not for war, we're for peace. We wanna make sure that everyone can see that."

Meantime, a pro-Palestinian demonstration was held. Participants gathered along Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks showing support for Palestinians in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel vows 'new level of force' to further attacks
The 11-day conflict between Israel and the Hamas-led Gaza left more than 200 dead -- the vast majority Palestinians -- and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Gaza Strip.



No incidents were reported at either rally.

