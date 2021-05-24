Rally held in Beverly Hills calling for end to recent hate crimes against Jewish people

The massive crowd gathered as cars lined Santa Monica Boulevard near Beverly Gardens Park for the demonstration dubbed United Against Antisemitism.
It was a call to end the deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and the attacks spilling over into the streets of Los Angeles.
Those who gathered called for an end to the hate, saying all sides need to respect each other's differences. The diverse crowd includes people from many different races and religions.
"Here to support our people, but the whole idea is to support unity between everybody," said Guy Husany. "We're not only for Israelis, we're for every nation that we have around. We have people that are non-Jewish here, that are Christians, African Americans, Hispanics. We're very glad to have everybody here. We're not for war, we're for peace. We wanna make sure that everyone can see that."
Meantime, a pro-Palestinian demonstration was held. Participants gathered along Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks showing support for Palestinians in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
No incidents were reported at either rally.