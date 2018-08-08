EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3548228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local lawmakers are not giving up the push to extend last call to 4 a.m. at bars across the Southland.

The push to extend the closing time of Southland bars to 4 a.m. faced opposition earlier this week as opponents voiced their concern.The proposed bill would allow bars and clubs in Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Palm Springs and three Northern California cities to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.Currently, closing time is 2 a.m. in these areas.Opponents of the bill cite drunk driving, late night noise, more stress on police and emergency services as issues of concern."I am deeply concerned about and strongly opposed to a state alcohol policy change that will affect not only my life, but the lives of tens of millions of people living in the greater Los Angeles area," said actor Kurtwood Smith, who opposes the bill, in a news conference.Supporters say it can generate more revenue for the state. A similar bill died in the Assembly last year.