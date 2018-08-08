SOCIETY

Bill to extend bar closing time to 4 a.m. in Southland faces opposition

The push to extend the closing time of Southland bars to 4 a.m. faced opposition earlier this week.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The push to extend the closing time of Southland bars to 4 a.m. faced opposition earlier this week as opponents voiced their concern.

The proposed bill would allow bars and clubs in Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Palm Springs and three Northern California cities to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

Currently, closing time is 2 a.m. in these areas.

EMBED More News Videos

Local lawmakers are not giving up the push to extend last call to 4 a.m. at bars across the Southland.



Opponents of the bill cite drunk driving, late night noise, more stress on police and emergency services as issues of concern.

"I am deeply concerned about and strongly opposed to a state alcohol policy change that will affect not only my life, but the lives of tens of millions of people living in the greater Los Angeles area," said actor Kurtwood Smith, who opposes the bill, in a news conference.

Supporters say it can generate more revenue for the state. A similar bill died in the Assembly last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsalcoholbeerCaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyWest Hollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Long Beach has most 'nice days' among all US cities
LA communities keep cool and celebrate National Night Out
Sacramento neighborhood fleas drive out postal workers
More Society
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire: Arson suspect gives interview prior to arrest
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 man dead
Banning teachers hold 3-day strike over added instructional hours
Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at 92
Long Beach has most 'nice days' among all US cities
Show More
Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
New program that observes baby's behavior can help boost mom's mood
Man accused of sexually assaulting children in Sylmar
Man found dead near business in Hawthorne
LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation
More News