Nearly 1,000 bottles of liquor salvaged from decades-old shipwreck in Baltic Sea

BALTIC SEA (KABC) -- Nearly 1,000 bottles of decades-old liquor were salvaged by divers from a sunken ship in the Baltic Sea.The underwater treasure included 600 bottles of cognac and another 300 bottles of Benedictine liqueur, a brand now owned by Barcardi. The booze is what's left of a Swedish cargo ship that was sunk by a German submarine in 1917.The crew escaped but the bottles remained intact for just over a century. What isn't clear, however, is if the alcohol is still suitable to drink.