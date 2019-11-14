Society

Nearly 1,000 bottles of liquor salvaged from decades-old shipwreck in Baltic Sea

BALTIC SEA (KABC) -- Nearly 1,000 bottles of decades-old liquor were salvaged by divers from a sunken ship in the Baltic Sea.

The underwater treasure included 600 bottles of cognac and another 300 bottles of Benedictine liqueur, a brand now owned by Barcardi. The booze is what's left of a Swedish cargo ship that was sunk by a German submarine in 1917.

The crew escaped but the bottles remained intact for just over a century. What isn't clear, however, is if the alcohol is still suitable to drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboatsshipwreckoceansdrinkingswedengermanyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after infant found dead in Walnut
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
Protections for low income renters in LA now available
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed family of 3
SoCal Edison to pay $360M for major Southern California wildfires
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Show More
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
San Clemente residents fed up with attempts to build toll road through town
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Clinical trial injects your own belly fat into knee for pain relief
Gas line ruptures under residential street in Granada Hills
More TOP STORIES News